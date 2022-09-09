The Branson Parks and Recreation Department is looking to give kids who want an adventure on two wheels the opportunity to fulfill their desire.
The department announced they will be loaning out bikes to area kids who want to participate in the Trips for Kids TriLakes Program. The program provides kids with a safe, professionally led group bike ride to promote healthy lifestyles.
The trips and the loans of the bikes are at no cost to the family of the child.
There are three rides scheduled during September. The first is a ride of the White River Valley trail system on Saturday, Sept. 10, starting at 4:30 p.m. The second and third are trail rides along Roark Valley Creek Trail starting at Stockstill Park on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and Tuesday, Sept. 27, both starting at 5:30 p.m.
The bike program is for students in 4th grade through 12th grade. The groups will be led by Mike Yarnal and Branson Police Officer Jesse Wilcox.
Parents are encouraged to attend and ride along with their own bikes.
For more information, visit the TriLakes Trips for Kids page on the BransonParksAndRecreation.com website.
