A new spot in Branson offers customers a morning pick-me-up or a treat to soothe the sweet tooth.
Ground Up Coffee House and Dessert Bar, located at 125 South Business US Hwy 65, Suite 5 in Branson, is the brainchild of owner Christie Costello and her husband, Damian.
“The owner of the building is actually the one who approached me to open this,” said Costello. “She was actually working with my husband, Damian, on his project and she was like, ’Hey, we have this building that we are renovating, and we’re putting businesses in there, and we would like a coffee shop. Is that something your wife would be interested in?’ He told me about it and I said, ‘Sure, I’ll do it.’ That is how I ended up here.”
According to Costello, she has always dreamt of owning her own restaurant.
“I have known since I was a teenager that I wanted to open some type of business. After being in the restaurant business for 16 years, I figured this is what I kept coming back to, so I might as well own my own place. I knew I wanted a restaurant but I knew this would be like a stepping stone in getting to a full service restaurant.”
According to Costello, there were a few small issues when remodeling part of the building in downtown Branson to transform it into a coffee shop.
“Plumbing has been the biggest issue with opening this business. We had some issues with the permit. Then we had issues with the installation of it, but we got those resolved,” said Costello. “The company that we worked with was very understanding, and worked really hard with us. When we were installing the sinks, we got everything installed and turned it on, and all the hot waters were leaking. We got all those fixed, and the next thing we knew the cold waters were leaking. It was a lot of back and forth getting everything installed, but we finally got there. It was just a very long frustrating process. Whenever we started something new, something else arose. That was the challenge to get everything open.”
The shop had a soft opening on April 5 and was open to the public on April 6.
“We officially opened in April. It has been going great since, “ said Costello. “We (opened) in the off season of spring, so it is a little on the slow side, but every week we are up in sales. That is what we want. We are on the uprise.”
According to their website, they are open six days a week to provide coffee, baked goods, ice cream, and even some healthier options. The shop is closed on Monday, open Tuesday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We pretty much will start your day and end your day,” said Costello. “We have your coffee for the morning and your dessert for after dinner. We also have healthier choices; we do smoothies, we have a lot of sugar-free options for drinks, and dairy-free options for ice cream and drinks. There is a little something for everybody except for an actual meal.”
Costello, who is also a mother of two young daughters, said that the business is really family owned and operated, and she likes that it is a small business.
“I enjoy running a small establishment, it makes it more personal,” said Costello.
Visitors to the shop will notice the assortment of art adorning the walls from local artists, according to Costello.
“That is an idea my husband had, because we are all about supporting small businesses, and trying to build up local artists,” said Costello. “He was like, ‘We are trying to make this into an art district here in Branson, so why don’t we start it out by selling art?’ I was like, ‘That’s not a bad idea because I have got three huge blank walls to fill.’ It was a great way to fill them and help other people out.”
According to Costello, they want to give back to small businesses and artists, and also to those in the community that serve the public.
“We are here to support local businesses and artists, so we are willing to look at any items that (someone) might want to sell and display them here. We want to help the community grow,” said Costello. “I want people to know we do offer a 15% discount, called our heroes discount, for first responders, nurses, doctors, teachers, and military. So pretty much, the heroes of the community.”
Customers can expedite their services and order through the shop’s website, according to Costello.
“The biggest thing I want people to know is you can schedule curbside pick-up, because we do have a lot of traffic in front here. Our parking lot can take some time to get in and out of, but we can definitely help save you some time if you want some good coffee,” said Costello. “You can order online the night before and have it scheduled and ready to go by 7 o’clock the next morning. Our website is called The Gumo, it stands for The Ground Up Missouri. It’s unique for people to remember it.”
For more information visit www.thegumo.com.
