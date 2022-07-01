State Rep. Brian Seitz formally announced the kickoff of his re-election campaign with a rally at Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theaters in Branson on Sunday, June 26.
The event drew a crowd of around 200 people to hear Seitz speak, along with special guest speakers, and performances from God and Country Theaters entertainers.
“No one puts on an event like Branson, Missouri!” Seitz told Branson Tri-Lakes News after the event.
The rally began with a prayer, the national anthem, and a performance of the Neil Diamond hit “America” by local Neil Diamond tribute artist Keith Allynn and his band.
Seitz then took the stage and began his address by paying tribute to his family members who were in attendance and the members of his campaign team.
“I’ve enjoyed serving as your 156th district state representative,” Seitz told the crowd. “All of the gifts God has given me are active in the state house as I represent you.”
Seitz said unlike what most people know about state government, there are really four branches of government in Jefferson City rather than the normal three.
“There is the legislative, the executive, and the judicial,” Seitz said. “Why did I say four branches? It’s because the fourth branch is special interest groups. The lobbyists who actually control legislation, the flow of legislation, they decide what is passed in the house and the senate, and this needs to stop!”
Seitz said all voters need to “vet their candidates both on the state and local levels” to look for conservative Christians who are “focused on upholding the constitution.”
He highlighted what he considered “victories” during the last term, including a voter integrity bill which will require voter ID at the polls, the use of paper ballots in all elections, and will not allow drop boxes “where someone can drop in 50 votes if they want to.”
He highlighted a bill recently signed by Governor Mike Parson regarding changes to the eminent domain system.
“Government and business have no business taking someone’s personal property unless those landowners are duly compensated,” Seitz said. “We passed an eminent domain bill, which says landowners must be compensated for 150% of the property’s value. Those people need to be compensated. The government is not in charge of this country, the people are in charge of this country.”
He cited the bill he introduced which would require insurance companies to cover PTSD treatment for police, fire, and other first responders, and said the “fourth branch” of government stopped the bill from being heard.
“The insurance lobby did not want to pay our police and fire for their mental health needs and to get some help,” Seitz said. “We need to get people in the senate who will pass common sense legislation for the people of Missouri.”
Seitz called out a Springfield area legislator for standing in the way of pro-life legislation. Seitz said he introduced a bill which would ban someone from bringing abortion-inducing drugs from outside the state and giving it to someone else. He said his measure was folded into an omnibus “pro-life bill” which passed the house but stalled in the senate.
“We are a pro-life state,” Seitz said. “So I did some digging (why the bill stalled.) Senator Lincoln Hough, a Republican from the Springfield area, kept the bill in his fiscal review committee and would not let it out. Two days prior to the end of the session I went to {Hough] and said to him ‘look, this is a good piece of pro-life legislation.’ He basically ignored me. Lincoln Hough’s record is the most liberal in the senate except for the Democrats.”
Seitz then endorsed Angela Romine, who is running against Hough for the Republican nomination in the 20th state senate district.
Seitz promoted school choice, stating while “we have great schools in Branson and Hollister, it’s not this way across the state.” He said parents should be able to decide where their children get their education.
He also called out those pushing for transgender athletes to compete against biological women in high school and college competitions.
“A man dressed as a woman does not need to be running against your daughters in track to take away the medal they worked for years for and we’re going to stop it this upcoming session in the legislature,” Seitz said.
Almost an hour of the event was a seated Q&A style session, which included Rep. Travis Smith, who will be absorbing parts of Seitz’s district into his district after the recent redistricting, and State Senator Mike Moon.
“Brian has proven himself to be a fighter, he stands up for the people, and I think he’s what we need for Taney County to continue representing in the state capitol,” Moon told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
The rally ended with Jerry Presley performing “An American Trilogy” which he dedicated to the men and women of our armed forces.
Seitz is unopposed in the Republican primary in August. Two Democrats are competing to earn the nomination to face Seitz in November.
