Only a single minor injury was reported after two of the cars on a Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train separated after one of the cars traveled slightly off the tracks last week at Silver Dollar City.
Officials of the 1880s-era theme park reported the incident took place at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, via a statement submitted the same day to Branson Tri-Lakes News.
“The front wheels of car three on a Silver Dollar City steam train went off track by less than two inches, causing cars two and three to separate,” the statement read. “New safety protocols worked as designed, stopping the train safely and slowly with all cars remaining upright.”
The statement additionally shared, all of the passengers onboard the train were unloaded from the ride and returned to the park. One train passenger did report a possible minor injury, however, they declined outside medical care. No other injuries were reported.
On Saturday, May 27, SDC Officials released a follow-up statement, which included the cause of the incident.
“A through inspection of the Silver Dollar City Steam Train reveled that the incident on May 25, 2023, was caused by a rare manufacturing defect in a wheel on train car three,” the statement read. “All associated parts from this manufacturer have been taken out of service.”
Last week’s incident marks the second to take place at the Branson theme park involving the guest favorite train ride in the last seven months nearly to the day. On October 26, 2022, the SDC Frisco Train derailed, which left six passengers and one park employee with minor injuries.
SDC closed the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train for the remainder of the day on Thursday, as well as Friday and Saturday of last week. In the park’s follow-up statement, officials confirmed the train would be resuming regular operations on Sunday, May 28.
