The Hollister School District provides an alternative setting for students who haven’t had success in a traditional education setting, through the STAR school.
The program provides an alternative for students who might not adapt well to traditional education settings and allows an opportunity for them to learn skills through hands-on training.
The aim of the STAR school is to allow students a “leg up” as they graduate high school, and either choose to continue their education or enter into the workforce.
Once specific standards are met, the state allows for certain elective criteria through learning different skills. At Hollister High School, such training opportunities include learning future job skills in the STAR Print Shop, Service Learning, and other work skills as opportunities arise.
Students who work in the print shop learn to make banners and signs, and use a screen printer to make t-shirts. Depending on the job, there are also opportunities to be involved in the design process, in addition to the actual printing of the materials.
Due to COVID, opportunities for Service Learning have been limited for a couple of years. The district hopes to be able to open Service Learning back up, and to expand opportunities for students in that area. The school district sees a benefit in taking an educational approach where students learn theories in the classroom, while also volunteering with agencies which are usually non-profit or social service groups.
Community members interested in utilizing the services of the print shop can contact Jeff Engel at jengel@hollisterschools.com or (417) 243-4045 for more information.
