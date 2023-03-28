A change in seasons can serve as a reminder to check smoke detector batteries and ensure fire safety in the home, and local safety experts are working to help by participating in the Home-Fire Campaign.
The Western Taney County Fire Protection District partnered with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, March 22, to assist with smoke detectors in homes located in the Ashley Square subdivision in Hollister. Fire staff, volunteers and city officials canvassed the neighborhood late afternoon into evening, offering smoke detectors free of charge to residents.
According to the American Red Cross, seven people die from home fires and more than 30 people suffer injuries from home fires each day. More than $7 billion in property damage occurs from home fires each year.
Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Southern Missouri Stacy Burks said programs like the Home-Fire Campaign are important to community safety efforts.
“Home fires are a constant threat in our communities and they account for most of our Red Cross disaster responses,” Burks said. “The efforts of our Red Cross volunteers, the Western Taney County Fire Department and the City of Hollister will help keep neighborhoods like Ashley Square safe, and protect those who are most vulnerable.”
Burks added she is thankful to collaborative partners of the American Red Cross for their participation in keeping communities safe.
“We’d like to thank the Western Taney County Fire Protection District and the City of Hollister for helping to install our free smoke alarms and ensuring that these families are prepared in the event of a home fire.”
Residents who weren’t home during the installations or who live elsewhere within the Western Taney County Fire Protection District can request a free smoke detector from them any time, by calling (417) 334-3440 or by visiting the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org.
