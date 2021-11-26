A local charity will be able to provide dental care for those in need thanks to a local foundation.
Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation, or OACAC, focuses on helping those in the Ozarks who are dealing with issues related to poverty. One of the needs of their clients is finding access to quality, low-cost dental care.
The Skaggs Foundation of Branson awarded OACAC two $10,000 grants, one for each of their two Neighborhood Centers, located in Taney and Stone counties.
If you are in need of dental care, contact OACAC at 417-272-0588 for Stone County and 417-239-1882 for Taney County.
