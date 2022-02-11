It’s time to think about enrolling kindergarteners for next year’s school year.
Screening and enrollment for Reeds Spring School District will begin on Monday, March 7. Children must be 5-years-old by July 31 to be eligible for the 2022-23 school year.
Parents should bring the following when enrolling their child:
- Child’s birth certificate
- Child’s current immunization records
- Proof of residency
- All emergency contact numbers
Preschool screenings for children four and younger will also begin on March 7.
Parents are asked to call the Primary School office at 417-272-3241 to schedule an appointment.
