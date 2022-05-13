Reeds Spring High School will host a blood drive in partnership with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.
The blood drive will be held on Wednesday, May 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the High School’s auxiliary gym. This event is open to the public. All donors will receive a t-shirt. Students must be 16 and fill out a parental permission form found on the district’s website in order to donate blood.
If 40 units or more of blood are collected, the RSHS will receive a $750 grant from CBCO.
Donors are encouraged to make an appointment, but walk-ins are welcomed.
To reserve a time or fill out the parental form visit www.rs-wolves.com.
