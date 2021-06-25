The Stone County Developmental Disability Board is hosting a Fourth of July party for the community. The party will be held on Friday, July 2 from noon to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the SCDDB offices, located at 21016 Main Street in Reeds Spring.
SCDDB Executive Director LaDella Thomas said the party is a way to bring the community together to celebrate.
“We love a good party and it’s been a while since people have been able to get out, be with others and celebrate things,” Thomas said. “We figured July 4 would be a really good time to celebrate, get together with people, visit with our community and invite them to chat with us and have fun.”
The party will have food, games and a live DJ.
“It is a large parking lot so we are going to fill it up with carnival games, a big barbecue, wiggle cars, sports games, spin art and all kinds of fun activities,” Thomas said. “One of our own staff members, Nick, will be our DJ for the day. He is a professional DJ, so we have roped him into it. We will have music, games, food and giveaways. It will just be a good time.”
Thomas said it is also an opportunity for the community to visit with board members and staff about the services the SCDDB offers.
“It is our opportunity for us to visit with people who may need some services through us or who may just want to know what is available in the county and what we could possibly provide for them,” Thomas said.
The administrative staff and board members will be manning the booths and games.
“We have seven new staff members, most of them will be working with people served at the party, so they will be bringing them to the event and participating in the event,” Thomas said. “The administrative staff and our board members will be the volunteers running the event so we will be manning the games, the grill, the information booths and making sure everyone is having a good time.”
The party will be a rain or shine event.
“We have eight tents that we are putting up,” Thomas said. “We can always move some things inside if we have to if it is raining. If it’s hot and sunny, we will be outside. We will have some water guns and water squirters with some little kiddie pools that they can pull the water out of to have some water fun while you are on the pavement in the summer.”
The party is free to the community but the SCDDB asks those interested to R.S.V.P. at 417-272-0444. For more information visit stoneddboard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.