Forsyth residents will see a 1% raise in their water and sanitary sewer fees.
The Forsyth Aldermen approved a water and sewer increase during their Monday, March 20 meeting.
The current rate for potable water service is a base rate of $12.60 and $4.45 per 1,000 gallons of water use. The new rate will see no raise in the base rate for water and a $0.05 per 1,000 gallons of water use.
The current rate for sanitary sewer services is a base rate of $13.60 and $4.45 per 1,000 gallons of water use. The new rate will see no increase for the base rate and a $0.05 per 1,000 gallons of water use.
“The increase is 1% for residents, and will be on their bill that goes out on April 30, 2023,” Forsyth City Clerk Cheyenne Beasley said. “The bill covers from March 15th thru April 15th.”
For more information visit forsythmo.gov.
