The Missouri Department of Conservation staff will lead the public on a winter hike to showcase a popular trail in Taney County.
The MDC invites the public to First Day hike on Saturday, Jan. 1, at the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area on the west side of Branson from 10 a.m. to noon to kick off the new year in a healthy outdoors-oriented fashion, according to the MDC website.
This free event, which is open to all ages, requires restoration to participate. Participants will meet at the Henning Area’s main parking lot, located off U.S. Highway 76 West. Hikers should wear weather-appropriate clothing and hiking shoes and should bring their own water. Light refreshments will be provided. Participants will be asked to follow COVID recommendations.
The 1,534-acre Henning Area is primarily forested and features a variety of wildlife viewing opportunities so participants are encouraged to bring binoculars and cameras.
Program registrants should note the MDC website now offers parents the option to link their children’s accounts to their own, which will streamline the program registration process. Once a group account is set up, parents will be able to register their children for an event without having to log-off or log-in for each person. This allows parents to register an entire family or select family members for an event at the same time.
To find out more about this event or other events at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, call 417-334-4865, ext. 0. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/181071.
Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.
