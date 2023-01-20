College of the Ozarks will host pianist Sookkyung Cho in a guest artist recital on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 26 and 27, at 7:30 p.m. in the Newman Recital Hall on the C of O campus.
The recital is free and open to the public. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Cho, a Korean-born pianist, has appeared in venues such as Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, Chicago Cultural Center, Sarasota Opera House, Beaux concerts de la releve in Quebec, Château de Fontainebleau in France, and Zijingang Theater at Zhejiang University and Xi’an Conservatory in China, among others.
A founding member of the New York-based Almava Trio, she has also been featured in major music festivals including Yellow Barn, Norfolk, and Sarasota, and was a performing associate at Bowdoin International Music Festival in Maine.
Cho holds a Master of Music degree from Peabody and Bachelor of Music from Juilliard, where she was honored with the John Erskine Graduation Prize. She received her Doctor of Musical Arts degree from Juilliard as C. V. Starr Doctoral Fellow. Her doctoral dissertation, “Schubert’s Sonata in B-Major, D. 575, Re-imagined” became an inspiration for her debut CD, “Schubert’s 1817 Sonatas,” released on Centaur in April 2021.
She currently serves as associate professor of piano at Grand Valley State University in Michigan, where she has also founded and directs GV Piano Chamber Series. In summer, she teaches at Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp and ESME Camp.
For more information, visit www.cofo.edu.
