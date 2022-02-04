A $100,000 winning lottery ticket was purchased in Forsyth.
In a press release from the Missouri Lottery, the winning ‘Super Crossword Tripler’, a $5 game ticket, was purchased at White Oak Station, located at 15937 Highway 160 in Forsyth.
The unnamed winner said she and her husband have a system when they play scratcher tickets together.
“We like to play Scratchers together,” the winner explained in the release. “He picks out the tickets and I scratch them off.”
The ticket was chosen at random by the husband after spotting the ticket on display, according to the winner. While in the store, the woman scratched off the ticket to reveal they had won the game’s top prize.
“It was just like, ‘Whoa! Alright!’” the winner said.
In 2021, players in Taney County won more than $12.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.2 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $1.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county, according to the release.
Prize claims of more than $600 can be made by appointment at any Missouri Lottery office. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.
For more information visit www.molottery.com.
