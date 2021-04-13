Hollister once again invites residents to spring into action to help revitalize the downtown area.
The Downtown Merchants, in conjunction with the City of Hollister, are asking residents to come out on Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. till 1:30 p.m. to be a part of the 10th Annual Revive 65, the downtown revitalization event, according to a city of Hollister press release.
According to Hollister Deputy City Administrator Denise Olmstead, 10 years ago, the initial idea for the annual spring cleanup event was to get the community involved in cleaning up the downtown area before the summer season.
“The Downing Street Merchants, the board of alderman had the idea of bringing everyone together, to downtown to start cleaning up, and getting the community ready for summer,” said Olmstead.” They planted the flowers, picked up litter and revived Business 65. Everything since then has just kind of came about off of those ideas.”
City officials, merchants and residents all join in on the effort to get the city looking good for the busy summer season, according to Olmstead.
“It is usually led by the elected officials to kind of bring everyone together,” said Olmstead. “The Downing Street Merchants play a huge part in the event and efforts because it’s their storefronts. They come out and get those all freshened up. Then just everyone who loves downtown can come help. Whether it’s trimming trees, or planting flowers or litter removal, it’s about everyone coming together and being proud of our community.”
According to Olmstead, the event has grown every year and with the number of volunteers that come out the event a lot of projects can get taken care of.
“The community has a huge heart whether it is merchants downtown, service organizations, businesses, or individuals, they just all really come together,” said Olmstead. “We have gotten to a point where we are large enough now that we can tackle a lot on the day. We see such a nice number of volunteers come out, and we are so thankful for this support. They do so much from planting the flowerbeds up along the community center and around city hall, doing the things in the parks, picking up litter. This year they will also be over by the farmers market, where they are going to work to get that ready for their opening. It is just a good opportunity for everybody to come out and help together. It warms our hearts to see the pride that everyone takes in this community.”
According to the release, projects will begin at 9 a.m. with litter and debris removal along Downing Street, Birdcage Walk and Business 65 from Gray Street to Whitehall Street. Flower beds will be renewed along Downing Street and around the Community Center. All tools and safety equipment will be provided and lunch will be served for our volunteers. Volunteers should meet at St. James and Downing Street.
“Revive 65 is open to everyone,” said Olmstead. “We are still looking for volunteers. We feed you lunch. We provide tools and everything they would need for the day. If they have work gloves they can bring them out.”
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place as well, according to Olmstead.
“We are going to have protocols in place for safety, so if groups are concerned about COVID-19 or interacting with a lot of people within a close nature, we do have opportunities for them to be socially distanced,” said Olmstead. “They can be on a flower bed of their own, to where they can feel comfortable participating.”
According to the release, the city asks motorists traveling through downtown on April 17 to take extra caution and watch for volunteers and equipment.
“It is really about a community coming together enjoying what I hope is going to be a beautiful day,” said Olmstead. “It will give them a chance to help revitalize Hollister. We also hope it will give them a chance of seeing the new mural, which should be about 80% complete. We encourage the residents to check the progress of the mural and see how it is coming along and how the artists are making it come to life.”
For more information about the new Hollister mural see ‘Artists create unique public art in downtown Hollister’ on bransontrilakesnews.com.
For more information on Revive 65 contact Hollister city hall at 417-334-3262.
