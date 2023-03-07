The city of Forsyth is hosting two information meetings on an upcoming ballot issue.
The Forsyth Fire Protection Tax is going to be up for renewal at the April 4 General Municipal Election. The tax is not an increase but a renewal of the current fire tax.
Forsyth Fire Chief Nathan Bower will be presenting information on the tax, how the department has spent the revenue raised in the last 10 years and what the department would spend the money on if passed in the future. The two informational meetings will both take place at Forsyth City Hall. The first will be on Friday, March 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. and the second will take place on Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to noon.
“The Forsyth Fire Protection Tax is a renewal of the current tax that has a sunset clause at 10 years if not renewed by the city of Forsyth community,” Bower said. “Since the passing of the Fire Protection Tax, the revenue has allowed us to work on updating vital life safety equipment and has helped us save lives.”
These meetings are open to the public and Bower said he hopes residents will come out to be informed about what they will be asked to vote on in April.
For more information call the Forsyth Fire Department at 417-546-3074.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.