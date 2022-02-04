Hollister School District will say goodbye to their Elementary School Principal this year.
Dr. Nina Henson has announced she will retire at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
According to a statement from the Hollister School District, Henson began her journey with Hollister seven years ago as an assistant principal and has spent the last five years serving as the lead principal of HES. Prior to joining the Hollister family, Dr. Henson taught 4th grade in the Branson School District for six years.
Henson fully implemented the ‘Leader in Me’ program during her time as principal and kept it a strong focus throughout a pandemic as they empowered kids to set goals and own their learning and daily choices. In addition, the elementary school took on two new curriculums to fill in gaps they noted were happening based on their data, scored well on state assessments because of their never-ending focus on success for all students, and showed students they can learn hard things, no matter the obstacle in front of them.
In the statement, Hollister Schools Superintendent Brian Wilson credits Hollister Elementary’s success to Dr. Henson.
“Dr. Henson's love of others and her continual commitment to our community and children directly correlates to the success at Hollister Elementary,” Wilson said.
Henson said in the statement, she will deeply miss the students and staff at Hollister.
“It truly is a family here and there isn’t one student or staff member who hasn’t blessed me in some way,” Henson said. “I hope they will always think of me as a friend and know I would do anything to still inspire and support them.”
Henson will be moving into a new role as Director of Education/Relations at Church 3:16. Her husband, Jeramie Henson, serves as Lead Pastor at the church.
According to the statement, Henson said her goals are to help with education for their church and community to grow their walk with Christ.
“I am looking forward to the time I will have to build relationships to support our church and community,” Henson says. “Spending time serving alongside my husband has always been one of God’s greatest gifts to me. I am also looking forward to having more time to love on my grandbabies and support my children as they train their own up in living for Jesus.”
Wilson said the school and staff will miss her and wish her well in her journey.
“We wish her the very best in her next endeavor and are delighted that she will be staying and serving others in the region along with her family,” Wilson said.
The Board of Education will soon begin discussions in seeking the future leadership of Hollister Elementary. Henson will continue to serve as principal through the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
