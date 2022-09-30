The sky filled with smoke and flames on Table Rock Lake, as a building down Stormy Point Road, near Indian Point in eastern Stone County, caught fire.
The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District responded to a structure fire on Stormy Point on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 8:14 p.m.
“We were paged out to a fire at a three story residential home that was converted into an office building, which houses maintenance and warehouse,” Deputy Chief Fire Marshal Dylan Honea told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
There were no injuries, according to Honea.
“It started as a first alarm, when the very first crews got on scene,” Honea said. “When we got a chief officer on scene, it turned it into a second alarm and then we ended with a third alarm after getting into it. After the third alarm, we still requested more tankers and assistance for water supply.
SSCFPD was assisted by the Western Taney County Fire Protection District.
“The fire was basically contained inside the building within a few hours,” Honea said. “There was a lot of fire. We didn't clear the screen until roughly 4:15 this morning (Friday, Sept. 30).”
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.