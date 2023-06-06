Relay 16.jpg

Luminaria bags showing In Honor or In Memory are an icon of our Relay For Life. Rhodes Family Price Chopper of Branson was the sponsor with can goods to support the bags. The can goods will be donated to CAM.

On Saturday, June 3, the 26th Annual Relay for Life of Branson took place at the Branson Hollister Lions Club. 

Crowds gathered inside the Lions Club building to participate in the Relay for Life.
Relay For Life of Taney and Stone Counties Co-Chair Terri Williams presented an award to the the Branson Hollister Lions Club.
Belk was one of the sponsors for Relay for Life.
Jennifer Maples from Belk showing off her shark and pirate gear.
Even pets got into the fun at the Relay for Life event.
The Relay for Life's opening ceremony started off with the Pledge of Alliegance.
Cedar Creek Coffee was one of the sponsors at the Relay for Life.

 

The theme this year was Pirates of the Cure-abbean…AARG! The event hosted many cancer surviors and their families. 

Relay For Life of Taney and Stone Counties Co-Chairs Lisa Wilfong and Terri Williams presented thank yous to the sponsors for the event.
Suriviors took their walk around the building for Relay for Life.
Rose Backlin took the role of the Lone Walker, walking for those who couldn't.
Rose Backlin from Don't Give Up Gear, a charity which provides gift bags to cancer patients every quarter, was the keynote speaker at Relya for Life.
Belk's Jennifer Maples presented water bottles to Rose Backlin for her Don't Give Up Gear bags.

 

For more information visit www.relayforlife.org/bransonmo.

 

