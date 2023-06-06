On Saturday, June 3, the 26th Annual Relay for Life of Branson took place at the Branson Hollister Lions Club.
Crowds gathered inside the Lions Club building to participate in the Relay for Life.
AJ Fahr
Relay For Life of Taney and Stone Counties Co-Chair Terri Williams presented an award to the the Branson Hollister Lions Club.
AJ Fahr
The Relay for Life took place at the Lions Club on Saturday, June 3.
AJ Fahr
Belk was one of the sponsors for Relay for Life.
AJ Fahr
Jennifer Maples from Belk showing off her shark and pirate gear.
AJ Fahr
Even pets got into the fun at the Relay for Life event.
AJ Fahr
The Relay for Life's opening ceremony started off with the Pledge of Alliegance.
AJ Fahr
Cedar Creek Coffee was one of the sponsors at the Relay for Life.
AJ Fahr
The theme this year was Pirates of the Cure-abbean…AARG! The event hosted many cancer surviors and their families.
Relay For Life of Taney and Stone Counties Co-Chairs Lisa Wilfong and Terri Williams presented thank yous to the sponsors for the event.
Suriviors took their walk around the building for Relay for Life.
AJ Fahr
Rose Backlin took the role of the Lone Walker, walking for those who couldn't.
AJ Fahr
Rose Backlin from Don't Give Up Gear, a charity which provides gift bags to cancer patients every quarter, was the keynote speaker at Relya for Life.
AJ Fahr
Belk's Jennifer Maples presented water bottles to Rose Backlin for her Don't Give Up Gear bags.
AJ Fahr
For more information visit
www.relayforlife.org/bransonmo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.