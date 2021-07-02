The city of Crane received a demolition grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development to help the city eliminate several residential and commercial structures that are in disrepair around the town.
Crane was one of 38 municipality and county recipients who were awarded more than $15.8 million from the DED’s Community Development Block Grant Program, which is federally funded to help communities with infrastructure improvements and other projects to benefit the future of communities in Missouri. The recipients were announced on June 15 in a press release from the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
On June 17, Crane Mayor Collin Brannan announced Crane had been awarded a demolition grant from the Missouri DED in the amount of $241,088 on the city of Crane’s Facebook page.
According to the post, grant funds will be used toward a demolition project to help eliminate blighted structures, which is a term for a property that is dilapidated, unsafe, and unsightly condition. The grant covers the demolition of a portion of the old casket factory, and several residential properties around Crane.
“The process started (because) we had an abandoned commercial structure that was a major blight to the city, the old casket factory,” Brannon said. “It always stood out as being a big problem.”
Brannon said they decided to try to improve the city by addressing several blight areas in town where there may have been some nuisance violations with houses that were inhabitable and needed to be condemned.
“Trying to improve our nuisance compliance, we found there were some houses that the owners really couldn’t afford to tear down,” Brannon said. “The city and the owners were all on the same page about wanting them torn down. That is how we came into adding the houses to the project, but the main focus was on the portion of the old casket factory.”
The old casket factory is in two parts, one which the city purchased at a delinquent tax auction from Stone County.
“I have to give credit to Stone County Northern Commissioner Wayne Blade,” Brannon said. “We reached out to Wayne and said look, ‘There is this property that has back taxes, but the taxes are so expensive that nobody will buy it. The problem is it is going to stay on the back tax rooster forever, because every year it will accumulate more taxes and if nobody bought it last year, I am pretty sure nobody is going to buy it next year.’”
Brannon said the commissioners were also trying to remove the blighted properties that the county had taxes against.
“The commissioners agreed to sell the portion of the old factory at auction for 10% of what the back taxes were,” Brannon said. “So the city purchased that part of the factory.”
Brannon said the city is turning that part of the old casket factory into a garage for city use.
“That is the ultimate goal for that building,” Brannon said. “We are still stepping into that. We are about half way into that. We are still cleaning up the building. We want it to be presentable and be good neighbors.”
The other part of the factory was donated to the city after discussions between the city and the owners about the condition of the building and what could be done about it, Brannon said.
“We had talked to the property owner about getting them involved with the demolition grant but there is a cost share for commercial properties at 20% of the demolition cost,” Brannon said. “Nobody wants to pay the 20% to tear this building down just to have a property that is bare ground. After a discussion the owner gave the property to the city so that they could take care of the repairs or whatever needed to be done to clean it up.”
Brannon said once the city had the title of that piece of property they were more free to do something with it. They decided to apply to get the demolition grant from the DED’s Community Development Block Grant Program for the factory and also wanted to add other blighted properties in town.
“Before we submitted the application to get the grant, we called property owners of dangerous, uninhabitable and condemned buildings to see who was interested in demolishing and who wasn’t,” Brannon said.
The grant has pretty strict guidelines for properties, such as the property has to have no utilities for a year, not be inhabited and a blighted property.
“That limited our pool of properties (to be included) in the grant,” Brannon said. “We started with 22 and ended with 13 that would qualify for this project.”
The grant will help Crane demolish all 13 privately-owned residential structures and the one publicly-owned commercial structure. Afterwards, properties will be re-seeded and maintained in accordance with local regulations to prevent future slum and blight according to the press release.
The property owners cost share is $500 to have their residential property torn down and there is an additional $500 cost per property, stated Brannon.
“The city board has agreed to cover the additional $500 to just remove the blight,” Brannon said. “We will step up for that, not to reward a property owner, but there is a community interest in cleaning these properties up.”
Brannon said the property owners will retain ownership of the land after demolition is complete.
According to the Facebook post, the city will be taking bids for inspection services, hazardous material removal and demolition work.
“Next step will be an environmental study to make sure there is no environmental impact and to test for asbestos and have it safely removed, if found, before demolition can start,” Brannon said. “We assume that some of the properties will be enriched with asbestos, so we don’t expect the community to see much progress for probably six to nine months.”
Brannon said the expected cost of the project is $269,000, with the grant funding $241,000.
“Now of course our fingers are crossed and we are hoping bids come in where they need to be so that we can do all of the properties,” Brannon said. “We have had local contractors asking about bidding on the demolition part of the project. We think that is great, and we will take those bids. Unfortunately, it is probably going to be another six months before they hear anything from us because all this testing has to take place first.”
Missouri DED’s Community Development Block Grant Program funds projects include the construction or repair of roads and bridges, building community facilities and demolishing blighted or vacant structures.
“Expanding and maintaining our state’s infrastructure is essential to economic development,” Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said in the press release. “These projects are keeping our communities strong and preparing them for new opportunities in the months and years ahead.”
Brannon said there is a process for this project and the city wants to make sure to do this safely, correctly and in the best interest of our community which takes time.
“It’s just a long process to get this done,’ Brannon said. “We are like everyone else, we are like ‘Okay we have the grant, let’s tear it down tomorrow but we have to make sure everything is done properly.”
For more information on the Missouri DED Community Development Block Grant Program visit ded.mo.gov/programs/cdbg/grant-information.
For more information on the project or to place a bid contact Crane City Hall at (417) 723-5766 or visit crane-mo.com.
