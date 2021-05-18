Kimberling City is set to kick off summer with a splash at their annual boating event.
Table Rock Boats is hosting the 2021 Summer Splash In-Water Boat Show. The free event will take place Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23 from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. at the Port of Kimberling Marina and Resort, located at 201 Marina Way, Kimberling City.
According to the Facebook event page, this boat show is the only one in the area where attendees can test drive boats before they buy. The event will host several vendors including:
- Table Rock Boats
- Cope Marina
- The Harbor
- Hughes Marine
- Premier Boat Sales
- Pristine Marine Yacht Detailing & Sales
- Port of Kimberling Marina and Resort
- Aqua Pest Solutions
- Boat Floater Industries, LLC
- TowBoatUS Table Rock Lake
- Marine Concepts Boat Covers
- Ryan-O Dock Rollers
- Sea Tow Table Rock Lake
- Lakeside Resort & Restaurant
“We do have vendors on the shore and we are crossing our fingers (that) Pier 28 Pizza & Grill will be open starting the weekend of Summer Splash,” said Port of Kimberling/Table Rock Boats Marketing and Revenue Manager Rachel Strother. “We have a variety of boats in the water and dealers that are ready (for) test drives. We also have all kinds of lake related vendors.”
According to Strother, every year, for the last 11 years, Table Rock Boats has hosted this event to showcase boats that are available for purchase.
“This is an annual event (that) started in 2010,” said Strother. “Historically we have (had) 42 boats. This year, with the uptick of people wanting to spend time on the lake, dealers have fewer models on hand to bring to the show. All of the dealers will be happy to talk to (attendees) about the models they offer. Now is the time to preorder next year’s model to be ready for boat season next year.”
According to Strother, the boat show will not have any specific COVID-19 protocols in place.
“This is an outdoor event and we trust people will make the best decision for themselves and family,” said Strother.
The event is free to the public and kid friendly, according to their Facebook page.
“It is a fun event to get everyone ready for lake life,” said Strother.
For more information visit the ‘Summer Splash-In Water Boat Show 2021’ event page on Facebook.
