OATS Transit in Stone County received a grant to help assist the residents of the county.
OATS Transit, a Missouri based not-for-profit transportation provider, announced on Friday, May 26, it had received a $20,000 grant, awarded from American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds by the Stone County Commissioners.
According to the press release, the grant will be used to support public transportation and assist with the economic shortfall left by the pandemic in Stone County.
“OATS Transit continued to operate throughout the pandemic to ensure local residents got medical care, work, and other community resources,” OATS Transit Regional Director Jeff Robinson said. “We are still seeing a decrease in Stone County service post-pandemic, so these funds will help cover expenses for vehicle maintenance, fuel, insurance and driver wages to overcome the pandemic shortfall.”
OATS Inc. is a private not-for-profit corporation providing specialized transportation for rural residents of any age, seniors and individuals with disabilities in 87 Missouri counties. OATS Transit is the largest transportation provider of its kind in the country.
For more information visit www.oatstransit.org.
Stone County Missouri residents wanting to schedule rides can call 417-887-9272 or 800-770-6287. Bus schedules can be found online at oatstransit.org/schedules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.