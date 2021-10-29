Lights of Joy Christmas Drive-Thru will begin lighting up the night and raising funds for local charities.
Lights of Joy Christmas Drive-Thru display is Branson’s traditional festival of lights and is located at the intersection of Shepherd of the Hills Expressway and Expressway Lane, just behind Sight and Sound Theatre. The display will officially be open on Nov. 1 and will remain open nightly until Jan. 2, 2022. The hours of operation are 5 to 11 p.m.
“Our entrance is at the intersection, but our ticket booth is right down the road, so you actually get to see a good part of the display before you get to the ticket booth,” Lights of Joy General Manager Steve Hager said. “I encourage people to drive through that part slowly and study it, because it’s part of the display.”
According to Hager, the display has added even more lights this year, with 800 panels of lights and animation. These displays include everything from Santas and elves to the “12 Days of Christmas” to whimsical things like a dinosaur park and a Christmas garden.
“We have about 10 times the animation that we used to have. We have more lit arches than ever before. Now, I think there’s more than 15 arches. It is fantastic,” Hager said. “We have almost doubled the displays as we had last year, we’ve got as much as you can put on the electric electricity while being safe.”
Hager said there will need to be more infrastructure before they can expand.
“We’ve got it as full as it can be,” Hager said. “I think it’s gorgeous.”
The display is about 1 1/4 miles of brilliant LED lights on both sides of the road for people to enjoy, but that is not all the display offers, according to Hager. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be here for photo ops on weekends.
“Santa and Mrs. Claus will be here by the ticket booth for photos and you can also get hot cocoa,” Hager said. “So the people who want to can get out take a free picture with Santa, buy a cup of hot cocoa for $1.”
The proceeds from the cocoa will go to KLIFE and attendees can donate to the charity as will at the ticket booth.
According to the Lights of Joy Christmas Drive-Thru, Tri-Lakes KLIFE is a community-wide, interdenominational Christian ministry of discipleship and fellowship for youth and their families. People may support KLife when you purchase your tickets to Lights of Joy by donating spare change.
The cost will be between $20 to $30 for a car load, $45 for minibuses, and $70 for motor coaches.
“Monday nights will be $20 a car because Monday is our slowest night so we’re trying to promote it through the week,” Hager said. “Weekdays Tuesday through Thursday, it’s $25 a night. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, it’s $30 a car. on weekends.”
For more information visit lightsofjoydrivethru.com or call 417-233-1769.
