Community leaders and area residents were provided with an update on how four of the area school districts are doing this school year on Friday, Oct. 22, at the Branson Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce’s Good Morning Branson.
Hosted by Branson Bank at their new Greta Road location, Good Morning Branson featured updates from government leaders including Branson City Administrator Stan Dobbins and Western Taney County as well as a chamber update from Branson Chamber President Jason Outman.
The early morning event’s main program was a panel discussion with the superintendents from Branson, Hollister, Forsyth and Reeds Spring. As part of the panel, each of the school leaders were asked about a variety of topics from state legislation to Forsyth’s and Reeds Spring’s recent changes to a four-day school week.
However, the most impactful discussion of the morning included the superintendents addressing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the current effect it is having on their students, teachers and staff.
In response to the question, “Talk to us about COVID. Talk to us about how you’re managing it in your student population and then also give us a little bit of perspective. What does today look like compared to 12 months ago?” posed by Branson Chamber Vice President of Member Engagement Grant Sloan, here are how each of the superintendents responded in their entirety.
Reeds Springs Assistant Superintendent Travis Kite:
“I think obviously it was challenging for everybody. It was challenging for communities, challenging for students and teachers,” This year has been a relief to be able to come back. Kids are different this year. It’s different in the hallways. For the teachers, it’s still very stressful and I think that’s something that as we’ve gone through the process of last year, we really have identified the need to monitor social and emotional health and mental health of students. That’s really where, if we were to look at any changes that have happened since prior to COVID, I think that’s really heightened some of our focus on mental health and providing those services in the school, services for students and families in the community. But overall, we’ve had a great year to start the year off and it’s nice to be able to come back and really focus on instruction this year.”
Forsyth Superintendent Jeff Mingus:
“The one thing that’s unexpected this year is the stress level of our teachers. I expected it to be a lot lower this year, but it’s really not. We’re really having a little bit of trouble identifying the actual cause of that, but it seems like everybody’s just frazzled, both students and staff. That’s carried over a little farther than what we actually thought, but we are actually beginning to look like, I’d say, a normalized school district for the first time since March of (’20). We actually had parents in our building last night outside of an athletic contest. We had our kindergarten pumpkin carving contest last night, which if you’re from Forsyth that’s a long standing tradition. Kindergarten kids come in, they carve pumpkins, we line them up in the courtyard and line them up after dark. It’s the first time we’ve had that in a long time. I had teachers in tears yesterday that we were actually going to be able to let that happen. That’s awesome. We’re glad that folks are coming back in. We’re having parent teacher conferences next week and we’re opening the doors. Imagine being a parent of a 1st grade student and you’ve never seen your teacher face to face, you’ve never seen the classroom that your child has been in. That’s what some of the parents of these young families have gone through, so we’re glad to be able to open those doors back up and getting folks back in. We still have masks on the buses, which is a federal mandate. But outside of that we’re getting closer and closer back to normal, so we’re excited about that.”
Hollister Superintendent Brian Wilson:
“One thing that was mentioned was the mental health and I have to say thank you to the Skaggs Foundation for their grants to help to take care of that in public education, so we really, really appreciate they’re stepping up to the plate and helping us with those…I sit there and I think about COVID and what it looks like and really it was uncharted waters for all of us. As we go through here, we’re still not out of that because COVID is who we are and a part of what we are and the reason I know that is I remember standing in the hallway when the first plane hit the twin towers. Now when we go through an airport things have changed because of what happened on 9/11. So what we went through with COVID-19 has changed the way that we work through schools. The things we do on our day-to-day operations, whether it’s a continuation of monitoring students as they come in and encouraging them that physical and mental health is a very big strong point. But the one thing I think that we saw is this year there is a lot of joy I think in public education. One is because we’re not built as individuals to be in isolation. That’s not the way humans were built and so we’re able to be amongst each other and be around each other. There’s a better feeling in public education and you see that in most of our districts. We’re probably at under 2% now of our kids being virtual. Everyone else is in a seat. I think the thing is we understand the power of our teachers and that’s one thing that I hope, we always knew, but it’s just at the forefront for us this year, is how powerful teachers are and how that they change lives and they’re great employees. They’re one of the biggest assets we have in our community, if not the biggest asset in our community. I think what we tried to do, from last year to this year is just support them the best that we can to make them know that they are so special and no one else can do what they do, because they’re changing the world. Everyday we try to do something good for our teachers, so they know that they’re valued and they stay in the occupation.”
Branson Superintendent Brad Swofford:
“Not a lot to add to that. One of the things Dr. Mingus mentioned was getting people back in our schools. We have had parent teacher conferences this past week and going into next week. That is something, specifically for our younger kiddos, our parents haven’t been in our schools and they need to be in the classroom and see what’s going on; not just from a screen. It’s really good to have people back in the classroom and likewise also talking about the value of education. Certainly I think the pandemic has heightened the value of these gentlemen sitting up here and our care for our teachers as well and our kids. It has really caused us to come together just like our communities as well.”
For additional information on each of the area school districts visit branson.k12.mo.us, hollister.k12.mo.us, forsythpanthers.org, or rs-wolves.com. To learn more about the Branson Chamber and similar future events visit bransonchamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.