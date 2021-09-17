A new business in Branson West is centered on providing customers access to medical cannabis.
Thrive Branson West had their grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday, Sept. 10. Thrive is a medical marijuana dispensary located at 18409 Business 13, Branson West.
According to their website, their mission is centered on providing customers with safe affordable access to high quality cannabis in a welcoming environment. Thrive offers more than just cannabis products, they offer a high end healing experience complete with one on one consultations, and more.
Thrive is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is closed on Sunday.
For more information visit thrive-mo.com or call Thrive at 417-272-1105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.