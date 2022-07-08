The city of Branson and the 76 Entertainment Community District are teaming up to hold a celebration of improvements to 76 Country Boulevard.
The celebration is to mark the removal of all overhead utilities from the section of the 76 Strip from the Branson Ferris Wheel to Presleys Country Jubilee. The event will take place on Wednesday, July 13, starting at 10 a.m. in front of Presleys Country Jubilee, located at 2920 W. 76 Country Boulevard.
In addition to the removal of the overhead utility lines, the improvements in the area include sidewalk upgrades, professional landscaping, pedestrian crosswalks with lighted signs, and new street lights.
The event is the first of several celebratory events to mark the improvements being made to 76 Country Boulevard.
The July 13, event will include a ceremonial ribbon cutting, comments from those involved with the project, and details of upcoming improvements.
