Legislation to acknowledge Vietnam veterans, which was put forth in the United States Congress, was inspired by a book written by College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis.
On Sept. 28, Congressman Dan Crenshaw, of the Texas Second Congressional District, put forth legislation inspired by the book ‘Vietnam 101: A Class Like No Other’ in which Davis called for a resolution to acknowledge the courage and sacrifice of Vietnam veterans. The bill was co-sponsored by Missouri Congressman Jason Smith of Missouri’s Fourth Congressional District., according to a press release from College of the Ozarks.
“Vietnam is America’s unfinished business,” Davis said in the release. “We owe Vietnam Veterans a formal apology. This resolution aims to offer Veterans and families the closure and honor they deserve. This is not about political parties — Democrats or Republicans — it’s about right or wrong.
“Those of us (99 percent of the population) who have our freedom preserved by the one percent in uniform need to acknowledge how Vietnam Veterans and their families were treated before it’s too late. This still matters and must be addressed.”
The resolution has been assigned the number HUR 59. The resolution can be read in entirety at www.congress.gov/117/bills/hjres59/BILLS-117hjres59ih.pdf
In Section 1 of the Resolution, Crenshaw and Smith put forward the following Resolution of Apology to Veterans of the Vietnam War:
The United States, acting through Congress:
- recognizes the extraordinary sacrifice of veterans of the Vietnam war and commends them for their unwavering and courageous sacrifice to our nation;
- urges the President of the United States to formally acknowledge the widespread mistreatment of veterans of the Vietnam war;
- on behalf of the American people, issues the long-overdue formal apology to veterans of the Vietnam war and their families for the mistreatment they endured during and after the war; and
- expresses urgent support for increased education in our nation’s schools to better reflect the courage and sacrifice of veterans of the Vietnam war and the lack of support back home.
In his book, Davis urged Congress to put forth this resolution. Davis shares his passion and lifelong devotion to what he deems righting a wrong, an unforgivable moment in history. A moment, according to the release, “when hate and disrespect was extended to a group of soldiers who deserved love and gratitude.” This is Davis’ driving mission — to uncover the complexities, the mistakes, and the hurtful wrongs that were inflicted.
The book also chronicles Davis’ longtime commitment to these tasks by highlighting the Patriotic Education Travel Program at College of the Ozarks, a program he established to send veterans, along with students, to the battlefields where they served. These veterans share, with candor and honesty, their stories of battle with C of O students. They are stories the veterans may have never told anyone before. They trust students to care well for these stories and to pass them on to the next generation, stated the release.
In the forward for Davis’ book, Colonel Oliver North laments the response of the American people to those who served in Vietnam:
“Unlike the nearly 17 million men and women who donned uniforms during World War II, there were no victory parades for my own U.S. Army brother’s heroic service in Vietnam,” North said in the forward. “Not one of the approximately 2.7 million American men and women with whom we served during the Vietnam War received so much as a ‘Thanks for fighting for us’ note. The Vietnam War is the first armed conflict in the history of our nation in which our countrymen failed to welcome home its combat veterans as heroes.”
Davis said he was thankful Crenshaw put the resolution to Congress.
‘We especially appreciate combat veteran Crenshaw joining us in this worthy endeavor,” Davis said.
For more information visit: cofo.edu/resolution
The resolution has been assigned the number HUR 59. The resolution can be read in entirety at www.congress.gov/117/bills/hjres59/BILLS-117hjres59ih.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.