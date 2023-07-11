The Missouri Department of Transportation has issued a traffic alert for the Route 65 and Route 86 intersection south of Hollister on Thursday, July 13.
MoDOT will be relocating the Route 65 and Route 86 signal cabinet from 5 to 8 a.m. The Taney County Sheriff’s Department will direct traffic through the intersection while the signal is dark. Crews will open the new Route 86 bypass north of the existing Route 86 road. The bypass will allow crews to build new lanes, a roundabout and bridge on Route 86 near Thunder Ridge without disrupting traffic.
During the work, traffic may be slowed and possibly stopped at the intersection. The intersection should be approached with caution. Drivers may encounter delays and flaggers directing traffic through the work zone. Weather and construction delays could potentially alter the work schedule.
For more information, visit www.modot.org.
