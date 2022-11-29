Neighbors and Friends of Table Rock Lake will be hosting their 21st Annual Christmas Tour of Homes this weekend.
The tour, which will allow the public to purchase tickets for $25 to take a festive tour of some of the most extravagant homes in and around Kimberling City. The tour will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. Homes will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the hospitality room, located at the Kimberling Area Library, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No ticket is required to go to the hospitality room, which will feature basket drawings and complimentary coffee and cookies. Tickets for the tour will be available at the library.
This is the biggest fundraiser for the NFTRL, who uses the money to support local nonprofits.
“This year we are able to fund every agency that requested help,” Co-President Anna Chancesaid in a previous interview. “It was a team effort and I would like to thank the leaders who worked on the Ways and Means Committee, the Home Tour Committee, the Sponsorship Team, and the Concert Coordinators for organizing, planning, and implementing our successful fundraisers. Thanks to all of you who volunteered your homes, your time, your energy, and your expertise to make this such a successful year for NFTRL.”
The NFTRL awarded more than $45,000 in funds in March of 2022 to the following organizations.
- Branson Regional Arts Council was awarded $5,000 for their Summer Youth Theatre Institute and performances of a Disney Musical at the Historic Owen Theatre.
- Branson Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association was awarded $2,500 to provide the officers with financial assistance including meals. The funds will be used to supplement the cost of the annual Awards Banquet in December.
- Child Abuse Prevention and Elimination Foundation was awarded $3,000 to support the funding of therapeutic counseling to aid in the healing of survivors of child abuse.
- Children’s Smile Center was awarded $3,000 to provide funding for dental care for local patients that Medicaid does not provide.
- Kimberling Area Library was awarded $3,500 to pay for the online fees of the MO Library 2GO which allows access to the E-Books available to all KAL patrons.
- Kimberling Area Senior Center was awarded $3,500 to stock our salad bar with fresh vegetables and fruit and to provide coffee, tea and other beverages to accompany served meals.
- Life-Song UMC Community Diaper Bank was awarded $2,000 to purchase diapers, pull ups and wipes to be handed out once a month.
- Pregnancy Life Line was awarded $5,000 to support health, pregnancy and parenting classes.
- Southern Stone County Food Pantry was awarded $4,500 to provide hygiene products (laundry soap, toothpaste, hand soap, toothbrushes, and disinfectant wipes) for our families.
- Stone County Citizens in Action was awarded $2,500 to provide food and water relief when SCSD Deputies are in critical stand-off situations or 24/7 investigatory procedures, a SCSD Christmas meal, emergency funeral costs, and Kevlar vests.
- Tri-Lakes Humane Society was awarded $5,000 to replace the roof on the cat house.
- Weekend Backpack Kids was awarded $2,500 to purchase food to fill bags to be distributed for supplemental food on weekends to hungry children.
- Branson-Hollister Senior Center was awarded $1,500 to foster health, independence, and cognition for Taney County seniors by providing chairs, coffee dispensers, and mentally stimulating games.
- Diaper Bank of the Ozarks was awarded $1,400 to purchase approximately 9,100 diapers to be distributed to families in need.
- MU Extension Stone County 4H was awarded $500 for families who don’t have the means to pay the yearly 4H membership dues.
This year, new to the tour is the home of Glenn and Linda Miller. The Miller’s 9 bedrooms, 9 full baths three story home was completed this year. The couple live in Farmington, MO and built the lake view home as a family retreat and possible retirement home.
The Miller said they are looking forward to helping the organization raise funds for local charities.
“We aren’t a part of the Neighbors and Friends of Table Rock Lake yet, as we have just finished the house,” Linda told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “This is something new for us. We have never been asked to do something like this before, although I have attended home tours in the past.”
The Millers said their home is a passion project of theirs and has been custom designed for their family, including their children and grandchildren.
“We wanted to create a home for our family,” Linda said. “Decorating each area for Christmas to bring in the things we love, like the tree decorated with the old fishing lures we have collected and the tree for the kids.”
Miller said the home had the finishing touches, the landscaping completed this fall, just in time for the holidays.
“The landscaping was a process but we finally got it completed by a landscaper out of the Farmington area,” Glenn said. “That was the last piece.”
A tour of the Miller’s home will be included in the Christmas Tour of Homes.
Neighbors and Friends of Table Rock Lake Publicity Chair Carolyn Spence Cagle said she and the organization looks forward to this event all year.
“This is our biggest fundraiser,” Cagle said. “We want to thank those who have helped us help those in need across Stone and Taney counties who come to us for monetary support. We look forward to the Christmas Tour of Homes every year to help us continue our charitable mission for those in need.”
For more information visit www.nftrl.org.
