County funds could help a workhouse housing development in Branson continue moving forward and supply much needed infrastructure.
Initial approval was given by the Branson Board of Aldermen to allow Taney County to supply a maximum of $85,000 worth of funds for a sewer system improvement project on Country Bluff Drive at their May 25 meeting.
“The Taney County Commission, as part of its 2021 budget, has set aside funding from the county’s ½ cent Sewer Sales Tax, which may be used for planned sewer system improvement projects that have been submitted by municipalities within Taney County,” said city of Branson Utilities Operations and Development Manager Kendall Powell. “This funding is provided for municipal projects that meet capital improvement criteria as described in the county’s Sewer Sales Tax usage guidelines.”
According to a staff report from the city of Branson, the Branson Utilities Department then provided Taney County with information for four possible 2021 city sewer improvement projects that meet the outlined capital criteria. Funding was not available at the time the projects were originally reviewed, however, additional funds have since become available.
The city then requested that the project ‘Public Sewer Main Extension, Country Bluff - Construction’ be reconsidered for funding in the 2021 budget, since it would benefit affordable housing in the Branson area, according to the release.
If approved on its final reading, $85,000 of ½ cent Sewer Sales Tax money will be made available to the city of Branson for the cost of this project. However, Branson would not be obligated to proceed with the project.
According to the release, as projects that are approved by the board progress and invoicing is received, staff will submit copies of those invoices to the county for reimbursement up to $85,000.
“In a development business it’s kind of like making sausage. It’s a messy process but everybody wants it in the end,” said Developer Dan Ruda. “I’ve been going through this (process) for over two years now. I think the problems that exist, I think most reasonable people would agree that they’ve been exaggerated ... I guess my comment is we’re not talking about the $85,000 guys.
“We talked about everyone’s concern about not having enough workforce, but the infrastructure alone for that first phase, which was roughly five acres out of the 50 was $900,000, that’s the first phase. Infrastructure costs a zillion dollars so to characterize it that our group, the Combs and the Rudas, are getting some windfall, I would think that everybody would think that is a terrible exaggeration when you consider the benefits.”
The following is detailed information regarding the project:
An affordable housing development is being proposed on Fall Creek Road, just adjacent to the existing Country Bluff subdivision in Branson. When the Country Bluff subdivision was developed, it was served by its own private sewer system. At a later date, the private infrastructure was turned over to the city of Branson and no provisions were provided in the sewer collection system during the transfer to eventually connect upstream properties to the now public mains.
According to the release, the proposed infrastructure improvement would include the construction of a 200 feet long by 8 inch wide sewer main extension and the upsizing of 125 feet of existing 6-inch sewer main to an 8-inch. These improvements will provide sewer access to the next upstream property directly to the west of Country Bluff.
Further extensions of this main will allow for the connection of additional properties and eventually the removal of two existing city sewer pump stations, resulting in substantial savings in future operational costs, according to the release.
If passed on its final reading, which is tentatively scheduled for the June 8 aldermen meeting, the project will receive the funds needed to continue.
To watch the live stream of the May 25 meeting, click the ‘Live Stream’ option at bransonmo.gov or go directly to their YouTube page ‘CityofBranson.’
To see the complete agenda item visit bransonmo.gov; click on the ‘Government’ tab; click on ‘Agendas and Minutes’ and select the link for the May 25 meeting.
Visit bransontrilakesnews.com to see past articles regarding this development.
