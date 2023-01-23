A woman from Branson was killed and another was seriously injured on Friday, Jan. 20, in a single vehicle crash one mile south of Ozark in Christian County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Allison Barboza, 20, and Monica Miranda Lopez, 19, both of Branson, were traveling south on US 65 at 6 a.m., when the 2012 Hyundai Sonata they were in traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then traveled off the left side of the road again. The vehicle then crossed the median onto northbound US 65, traveled off of the roadway again and overturned several times.
Neither Barboza and Lopez were wearing seat belts and were both ejected from the vehicle. It is unknown who was driving the vehicle. Both women were transported by ambulance to CoxSouth Hospital in Springfield, according to the online crash report.
As of press time, Lopez was being treated at the hospital for her serious injuries. Barboza was pronounced deceased by Dr. Joshua McElderry at 4 p.m. on Friday. Troop D reported this death as their 7th crash fatality for 2023.
