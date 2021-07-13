The Branson Daybreakers Rotary made a donation to the Taneyhills Community Library to assist in its child literacy programs.
The Club worked with Taneyhills Community Library Director Marcia Schemper-Carlock, , to identify a local need for preschool literacy programs in the area, Daybreakers Rotary Club President Jeff Mathews said in an email.
“Part of the rotary’s goals and objectives include literacy. We decided as a club to donate the $500 to help the Taneyhills Library in their youth literacy programs,” Matthews said.
After determining the need for the preschool program, the club made a donation of $500 to support the library’s preschool literacy programs. The library lacks sufficient inventories of pre-school reading materials, according to the email.
Matthews said the donation closes an identified need in our community. The monies used for the donation replaces a system in which the club provided guest speakers a small token of appreciation for visiting with the club. Moving forward, the club will recognize speakers through its partnership with the Taneyhills Community Library and this donation.
“The library is going to use the money to target (literacy) in preschool age kids, so they can buy materials for the preschool age kids that they currently don’t have,” Matthew said.
Rotary International has made it one of their missions to strengthen the capacity of communities to support basic education and literacy, reduce gender disparity in education, and increase adult literacy. They support education for all children and literacy for children and adults, according to the Rotary International website.
For more information on Rotary International visit rotary.org.
For more information on the Branson Daybreakers Rotary Club visit their Facebook page ‘Branson Daybreakers RotaryClub.’
