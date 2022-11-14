The Reeds Spring Athletics Booster Club is asking for help getting a charter bus for the football team for this Saturday.
The Wolves are District Champions and will be heading to Boonville to take on the Pirates on Saturday, Nov. 19.
According to a Facebook post, the Booster Club is wanting to raise $2,000 to charter a bus for the more than three hour trip. They are asking for the community’s help.
The post said the club can accept cash, checks or Venmo payments. Checks are to be made out to the Reeds Spring Booster Club. For other payment options the post asks donors to contact Josh Cherry or Terri Tucker-Wiest.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/RSHSBoosterclub.
