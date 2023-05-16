College of the Ozarks recently received accolades for its sweet treats and their place on a list of coolest things made in the Ozarks.
The college’s student-made apple butter produced at the Fruitcake & Jelly Kitchen on the C of O campus took the first place Voters Choice Award in Springfield Business Journal’s 2023 Coolest Things Made in the Ozarks. It received the most votes in polling before the event, with 440 votes out of around 1,700 votes in the contest. There were a total of 16 products chosen to be a part of the awards.
A committee of five chose the products based on their uniqueness, innovation, and economic impact. With nearly 6,900 manufacturing companies in the Ozarks, students working at the Fruitcake & Jelly Kitchen considered it an honor to be selected. Voting began on March 17 and continued through April 12 and was made available to the public to determine who was given the top spot. The results were announced April 26.
Director of Retail Operations Kiley Hutcheson spoke of the quality produced by College of the Ozarks, in terms of both products and people.
“I am proud to be a part of a team that works to produce great quality products and quality students,” Hutcheson said. “Our apple butter has been a fan favorite for a long time so, for it to be recognized in this fashion speaks volumes. We are so proud of our Fruitcake & Jelly Kitchen team of students and managers. We couldn’t have done it without them and the fantastic products they produce.”
College of the Ozarks has been known for their student-made products since 1933 when the first batch of fruitcakes were made by Anabelle McMaster and her home economics students. Since then, there has been a vocational goal at the college which allows the products made by students to have a clear purpose and where the students can see firsthand how their labor provides for their education.
When Dr. R. M. Good was still directing The School of the Ozarks, he noticed a fragrance coming from the Green Building where he discovered the fruitcakes being made. He asked to send some of the fruitcakes to friends of the college and he said if he got a check in the mail, he would buy them an electric stove. The checks came in and the stove was bought. The following year, students began baking earlier for the fruitcake Christmas gifts, which began a new tradition.
Since then, student industries have expanded to include apple butter, fruit spreads, flavored pecans, granola, specialty cakes, homemade ice cream, dry good mixes, handwoven baskets, handcrafted stained glass, and candles. All products are handmade by students in the Fruitcake & Jelly Kitchen, Edwards Mill, and the Stained Glass & Candle Shop.
Edwards Mill and the Stained Glass & Candle Shop are open to the public Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information about College of the Ozarks and its products and services, visit www.cofo.edu.
