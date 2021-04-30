On Tuesday, April 20, Mr. G’s Chicago Style Pizza presented a monetary donation to the Taney County Shrine Club.
The $877 check donation given to the shrine club was the result of a fundraiser Mr. G’s Owner Ryan Holmes did in cooperation with the local county organization. Holmes said this was the second year his restaurant partnered with the club to raise some funds.
“We did this one in February and we do a couple other ones for other local organizations as well. Pretty much you just come in with your group, you say that you’re here to support the local shrine club and we just donate straight from your tab,” said Holmes. “We’ll take 50% from your total ticket and we give that back directly to the organization that we’re supporting at that time.”
Holmes said he first teamed up with the organization when they became regulars in his restaurant.
“John Grisham, he had been coming into the restaurant for a while, and we sat down and we started talking about how I could support the local shrine club,” said Holmes. “Of course I’ve known many of them for many years. They’ve been coming in for a while and they’ve been some of my best customers. I just looked into the organization and saw what they did in the community and knew it was something I knew I wanted to be a part of.”
Holmes added that this year he decided to switch things up a little bit to help increase the size of the donation.
“Everybody had a tough year,” said Holmes. “I know they weren’t able to do a lot of their events that they normally do, so instead of just doing the 50% this year, actually we did the full 100%. All of their money spent, 100% went toward their group.”
Though the pandemic wasn’t kind to his business either, Holmes said he always knew he wanted to give the full 100% back to the club this year.
“I understood that they had a bit of a rougher year. If there was anything I could do to support them a little bit more, I was going to. They were the reason we were able to stay open,” said Holmes. “When we were doing to-go only and we weren’t very busy, a lot of the people that were coming in were Shriners, so it just felt like a natural fit to do the 100% for the shine club.”
Taney County Shrine Club Rajah Dave Taul said that the organization is incredibly grateful to Holmes for the donation.
“This year he gave us 100%, so he gave it all back to us. It’s greatly appreciated. All of our fundraising events were pretty much canceled last year and that’s how we get our money to run our operation and get our kids to St. Louis, which I think we have four or five that we take up there each month,” said Taul. “He told us that he’d do it as many times as we wanted to do it every year, so it’s very generous.”
For those unfamiliar with the shrine club and their efforts, Taul explained that the donations they receive are used to sponsor the shrine hospital.
“We take care of any bone disorders in children and right now our burn hospital is rated No. 1 in the entire world for children with burns. Our burn center is in Galveston, Texas. What we’ve done is we’ve downsized a lot of our big hospitals into smaller more like outpatient clinics, which has saved us a ton of money. Any of the long overnight stays, after surgery, we put them in a regular hospital. Honestly, people don’t understand when we say we’re going to take care of and pay for your child, we pay for everything and I mean everything. They always think there is a catch and there is no catch,” said Taul. “We pay for your stay up there, your trip up there and if you can’t get there, we’ll take you there every month or whenever for your child’s surgerys. It’s a great organization.”
In 2020 Mr. G’s donated $700 to the Taney County Shrine Club.
For additional information on the Taney County Shrine Club or other fundraising events contact John Grisham at 417-593-9730.
