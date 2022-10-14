Dark Ozarks and the Paranormal Science Lab teamed up to bring the haunting history of Hollister to life with a walking tour of Downing Street.
Over 60 register participants were greeted at Ye Olde English Inn in Historic Downtown Hollister, Missouri by tour guides Joshua Heston, Dale Grubaugh and Lisa Martin for a Haunted History Tour of the Inn and Downtown Hollister.
The group was split into 3 groups and each one of the tour guides showcased different locations and stories about the history, scary stories and ‘hauntings’ of Hollister and its surrounding area.
Grublaugh’s part of the tour featured ghost stories and music by Joel Telschow.
Heston’s leg of the tour featured a history lesson of Downing Street and some of the darker points of the area’s history, including Murder Rock.
Martin focused ona behind the scenes tour of one of the most haunted inns in the Ozarks, Ye Old e English Inn.
The tour was held in conjunction with State of the Ozarks’ First Friday Art Walk.
The event was also host to special guests from the Ghostbusters of the Ozarks.
