Walking Downing Street in Hollister on the first Friday of each month gives a glimpse of the wide array of artists the area has to offer.
The State of the Ozarks hosts its First Friday Artwalk each month from 6 to 9 p.m. May through November, weather permitting.
SOTO editor-in-Chief Joshua Heston told Branson Tri-Lakes News, the event showcases many forms of art, including music and the culinary arts.
“We have a great collection of artists at Artwalk each month,” Heston said. “From fine art craftsmanship to some very esoteric things. We have woodworkers, ceramics, and musicians playing original pieces. Just one example of the unique art which is featured is the art of Jenny Judlin. Judy is pretty much the queen of the First Friday Artwalk. She has her fine art collage work made from fabric. It’s beautiful.”
The Artwalk has been a staple on Downing Street since 2019, but this is the second season the Artwalk artists have their spaces on the sidewalk in front of brick and mortar businesses from Seven Arrows Taproom, at 260 Birdcage Walk, around the corner and then down Downing Street.
“When we began, we were working in partnership to utilize privately owned spaces rather than the publicly owned spaces and that was my recommendation from the city,” Heston said. “Last year, we made the step to transition to the sidewalk, and honestly it was a big step. It really does become a public event with public events, permits and insurance and all of those types of things. Prior it was a public artwalk, but from a structural standpoint or from a legal standpoint, it was Hollister businesses cooperating with one another to host artists inside their buildings. Transitioning to the sidewalk was a really big step for us, which was exciting. Also a little daunting, but it is what it is. And so this is season two for that process. Before the events, Dale (Grubaugh) and I walk through the space and analyze what is going to work best for the artists and then we’ll take it from there.”
Heston said this year is the first year SOTO has added music to their Artwalk. During the June 3 Artwalk, the musical stylings of duo Ethan Jackson and Dalton Gold and the solo artist Joel Telschow performed for the public on Downing Street.
“Joel is a musician, a singer-songwriter, who earlier this spring, brought the idea to me that we incorporate original music in Artwalk,” Heston said. “Original acoustic music into Artwalk seemed a perfect fit. It’s just another form of art. It is as most people who have worked with me, particularly in regards to events have figured out, that if they say, ‘Hey, could we?’ Unless it is unbelievably dangerous or doesn’t work for the event, my answer is sure. It is all original music. It is not high production. It is just an individual artist (or duo) sharing the craft.”
Heston said SOTO could not do Artwalk without the cooperation of the city of Hollister and the businesses in the downtown area.
“We invite everybody to come down to the restaurants on Downing Street and in the surrounding area of downtown, then check out the artists at Artwalk,” Heston said. “It is our goal to create a healthy, thriving community. And we do that through collaborations not competition.
The decision to choose Hollister was very organic initially, because I live in Hollister. During our first event, I got to know Bridget (Epps) and Denise (Olmstead) and just a variety of folks involved with the city, as well as really got to know our business community. At that point, State of the Ozarks wanted to work with Hollister for our events.”
State of the Ozarks is an online publication, which hosts several art driven events throughout the year in the city of Hollister including: The Hollister Farmers Market, First Friday Artwalk, Writers Artists Night, and the State of the Ozarks Festival.
For more information visit stateoftheozarks.net.
