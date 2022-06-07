An established Branson West business is making the move to a new location in Branson.
Dog Naturals Grooming, previously located at 8956 State Highway 76 in Branson West, moved to a bigger location at 1394 State Highway 248 Suite B. They reopened for business on Monday, June 6. The new location, which is under the Verizon Store, will give the business space to expand, according to Owner Jamie Schuller.
“It was just time to move so that we could really grow and do more,” Schuller said. “This allowed us to bring on another groomer and more bathers. You know, we’ve got space to do work on more dogs than we were at the old location. It also is giving us space to increase our retail footprint. We are doubling our square footage.”
Schuller said her team of groomers can accommodate many breeds, not just small dogs.
“We will do all sizes and breeds within reason. There does reach a point where you know, you get over 100 to 120 pounds, and they’ve got to be cooperative,” Schuller said. “Our base pricing is determined by size, by the weight and height, that gives everybody kind of a level playing field. We are a drop off service facility. Everybody drops off in the morning and then they can start picking up, usually, as early as noon. Sometimes sooner because we try to work with everybody’s schedule, because not everybody can pick up that early.”
According to the Dog Natural Grooming website, they offer a wide array of grooming services including:
- Basic service at Dog Naturals with a choice of basic shampoo, a blow dry, and a full brushing out. This service is ideal for dogs who have had a full service groom in the past few weeks and do not require nails, ears and glands to be checked, states the website.
- Bath and Touch Up Service which includes all basic service items plus nail trimming, ear cleanings, glands checked and a trim of the hair around several key areas like the ears and eyes.
- Full grooming services which includes Basic, Bath and Touch Up services as well as may include full haircuts and hand scissoring.
“We also offer add-ons, everything from de-shedding, teeth brushing, custom shampooing with specialty shampoos to facials and luxury moisturizers. So they get all those extra add-ons for their pet,” Schuller said. “It is a way to pamper their dog. We use quality salon grade products and that really influences the results.”
Dog Naturals Grooming is not just a full service dog grooming salon with a staff with more than 25 years experience, they also are a pet boutique. The retail space offers a wide selection of items for pets including natural dog food options which are frozen raw and gently cooked refrigerated.
“We opened in 2006, which a lot of people don’t realize we’ve been around that long,” Schuller said. “We offer full service grooming for all breeds. We carry treats, toys, collars and leashes. We have raw dog food and frozen things and stuff you don’t find at major retailers. We look for original and unique stuff you just don’t see everywhere.”
Schuller explained the items she carries are curated for their quality, to give pet owners piece of mind while shopping.
“It does have more of a doggy boutique feel. It’s a boutique but it’s also like you know when you go to mama jeans or a natural grocery store, but it’s for dogs,” Schuller said. “We really investigate the ingredients, the sourcing and the quality of all the products we bring in and have pretty specific rules for what we offer. If it’s got yucky stuff in it, I’m not gonna carry it just because it’s cute or popular.
“We want our customers to be able to walk in and feel comfortable making a purchase, without having to scour the internet for the ingredients or to see if this company has had a bunch of recalls, stuff like that. We want to put pet parents’ minds at ease, because there’s so many products out there.”
Schuller said she and her team look past creative marketing of products to really determine their safety, and their benefits to animals.
“We look past the marketing of products because so much of it markets that it’s healthy and it’s great and it’s perfect, but it really isn’t,” Schuller said. “Once you start really doing the research, you learn the truth. We do that research before we even place it in our store.”
Schuller said she hopes people bring their pets in to shop and see what they have to offer.
“I have my dogs there,” Schuller said. “Some customers love to come in just to say hi to Roscoe and Ted. I want people to know they can bring their pets in and shop.”
Natural Dog Grooming is currently open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is suggested clients call and schedule grooming services in advance as services are by appointment only.
For more information call 417-338-0081 or visit www.groomdognaturals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.