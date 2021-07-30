A woman who has spent more than the last 50 years working to provide comfort and healing to those needing medical treatment and revolutionizing cancer care in the Ozarks is retiring.
Cox Medical Center Branson announced the retirement of Marcy Keltner in a press release, calling her career in oncology nursing “epic” and “trailblazing.”
“Cancer care certainly takes a special kind of person,” Keltner said in a Cox Branson press release. “You learn to treat the whole person, including their emotional, mental and spiritual needs. When an oncology nurse learns how to approach health care that way, they’ll be hooked forever.”
Keltner said that her passion for nursing started when she was kid growing up on the family farm.
“I was always taking care of the kitties and other animals,” she said. “But, after I had surgery when I was seven years old, that’s when I knew I wanted to be a nurse. So that’s what I did.”
After learning the craft at the Burge School of Nursing in Springfield, Keltner began her career in 1972 working as a floating nurse in different units. Initially, she despised working in the cancer ward.
“They kept floating me to the cancer ward, and I didn’t like it at all,” she said. “People were so sick and cancer care was very different than it is now. I was offered a full-time position at the unit and I turned it down.”
The job was offered to her a second time, and this time she took the position with a local oncologist’s office, which began her career in advancing the care of cancer patients.
She was one of the first nurses in the region to administer chemotherapy to patients. That was previously something only performed by physicians. She then returned to Cox South as the nurse manager of the oncology units.
It was during her time at Cox South she started the Oncology Nursing Society Heart of the Ozarks chapter in 2001. She also brought the American Holistic Nursing Association’s certification course to CoxHealth.
She also developed the “Planetree concept” within the CoxHealth system. The concept takes a more holistic approach to cancer treatment in making treatment areas a “home-like setting.” The Oncology Unit was remodeled to include music therapy, pet therapy, healing touch, and acupuncture to help provide care for the “whole person.”
Keltner moved to a new position in 2013, becoming Cox Medical Center Branson’s Oncology Navigator. In that role she had a slower pace than bedside care, and helps patients get needed items like wigs or gas cards to be able to get to appointments and treatments.
“I will always say oncology is a calling,” she said. “Those connections with a patient and their family are priceless and that support we provide is so important in their fight. It has been my honor fighting beside them.”
Keltner credited co-workers who became “family” and her husband of 47 years, Kent, for allowing her to serve the community over the last five decades.
“He’s been my rock since the start of my career,” she said. “I’d bring home my burdens each night and he’d always listen. Always. He was my constant support at the beginning of this journey and he’ll be my champion at the end of it. Fifty years is a long time! I feel good about moving on and slowing down. I look back and know I’ve given it my best.”
