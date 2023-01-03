A large crowd gathered on Friday, Dec. 30, in the Commission Hearing Room of the Taney County government building, to witness the swearing in of recently elected county officials.
In one of her final acts as County Clerk, an emotional Donna Neeley called upon those who were to be sworn in to their respective offices after winning in the November elections. The first official to be sworn in was Associate Circuit Judge Division 1 Tiffany Yarnell, sworn in by Judge Jeff Merrell. Associate Circuit Judge Division 2 Eric Eighmy followed, also sworn in by Judge Merrell.
Presiding Commissioner Nick Plummer was sworn in by Judge Yarnell and County Clerk Stephanie Spencer was sworn in by predecessor Donna Neeley. Prosecuting Attorney William “Dub” Thomas Duston was sworn in by Judge Merrell, followed by Recorder of Deeds Jody Stahl, who was sworn in by Neeley. Circuit Clerk Amy Strahan was sworn in by Judge Merrell and County Auditor David Clark was sworn in by Neeley.
Following the swearing in, family, friends and community members gathered to visit with and show support to the newly elected officials.
For more information regarding Taney County Government or its officials, visit www.taneycounty.org.
