The First Baptist Forsyth Church will be hosting its annual event to help prepare area students for the upcoming school year.
The Annual Tools for School event will take place on Friday, Aug. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Forsyth Church, located at 10000 East State Hwy 76.
The free event will provide backpacks and school supply distribution for students in grades K-8. Students from all schools are welcome. Backpacks will contain supplies based on Forsyth, Taneyville, and Mark Twain School District school supply lists.
For more information visit the ‘Tools for School’ event page on Facebook.
