The Junior Auxiliary of Taney County provided pumpkin fun and family activities at the Hollister Grape & Fall Festival.
The JATC ladies assisted almost 300 kids as they played their way through a “fun course” tossing Grapes into a witch’s cauldrons, putting golf balls into pumpkin faces and tossing rings onto pumpkin stems at the JATC activity booth at the Hollister Grape & Fall Festival on October 8, 2022.
According to a press release from the JATC, kids enjoyed all the activities their booth had to offer including; having their photo taken as the face of a pumpkin, playing with the bubbles from the bubble machine, and getting a goodie bag. All the goodie bags contained information about the JATC’s Santa’s Gift House, which will be held on Dec. 10, at the Branson United Methodist Church.
The JATC is a group of women united in a nonprofit organization whose mission it is to make a difference in the lives of the children of Taney County.
Some JATC projects include: Book Swap, where JA members exchange books once a month at three different extended stay motels to give children a chance to improve their reading skills; Tender Critters for children in trauma; Santa’s Gift House; College Scholarships, for a senior at all four Taney County public high schools; Scholar Care, which provides financial and monthly support for a college student each year; and School Supplies “refreshment” in January for elementary schools in Eastern Taney County.
With approximately 50 members, the JATC annually contributes more than 4,000 volunteer hours as they strive to improve the mental, physical, social and emotional well-being of children in Taney County. JATC is part of the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries (NAJA), a non-profit organization founded in 1941 with headquarters in Greenville, Mississippi. NAJA has more than 15,500 active, associate and life members in nearly 100 chapters located in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee. Their slogan is “Caring Hearts, Helping Hands, Changing Lives.”
