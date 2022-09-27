Three 2022 Reeds Spring graduates have earned rootEd scholarships.
Abel Bonga, FraLynn Fredrick-Patten and Matthew Greenwalt have all received scholarships for $12,000 a year each.
The Reeds Spring High School has a partnership with the rootEd Alliance, which aims to provide rural students with the connections and support they need to achieve their educational and career goals.
According to the rootED website, The rootEd Alliance launched in 2018 to address the most challenging obstacles to success after high school for students in rural America with advice, exposure and access to financial resources. The mission of the organization is to clear a path to a stronger future for students in rural America. A collaborative philanthropic effort, rootEd Alliance grew out of a collective belief in the power of education to change lives and an understanding of the unique needs of rural America.
As part of its mission, the organization helps to provide some funding for Reeds Spring’s Student Success Advisor, Paige Cyrus-Ham.
Cyrus-Ham meets one-on-one with every RSHS senior to discuss post-secondary options and how to pay for continuing education.
For more information visit rootedalliance.org.
