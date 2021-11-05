A new restaurant in town is bringing the tastes of Jamaica to Branson.
The Jerk Spot celebrated its Grand Opening on Thursday Oct. 21. The Jerk Spot is located at 607 Highway 165 Suite 6 in Branson.
According to The Jerk Spot Co-Owner Cavene McGann, the restaurant serves dishes created from her family’s traditional Jamaican recipes.
“We are a small family owned business. We serve authentic Jamaican cuisines,” McGann said. “Everything that we sell is prepared from scratch in house.”
The Jerk Spot is open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
McGann said the restaurant offers something unique to the Branson area with its spice blends and dishes.
“Nothing like this exists anywhere in Branson,” McGann said. “Our food is so different from anything. What makes it different is the process of cooking and all the spices that we use to create our dishes.”
McGann said Jamaican cuisine is all about the spices.
“It’s more flavorful than spicy,” McGann said. So it’s not ‘hot’ spicy. It is just very flavorful.”
McGann said since opening the jerk chicken has been the most popular dish.
“I think so far I think people are curious. A lot of people don’t know about Jamaican food,” McGann said. “So when they come in the first thing they actually try is the jerk chicken. Which we figured it would be like that because I think when anyone thinks of Jamaica they think of jerk. So that’s where everyone starts. And then we offer them everything else that we have that they would not be familiar with.”
The Jerk Spot offers traditional Jamaican dishes such as oxtail, curried goat, cowfoot, and fried green plantains, in addition to the jerk chicken.
The Jerk Spot offers a local, veterans, and civil servants discount.
“We have a 15% local discount which we will keep all through the year,” McGann said. “We offer 25% discount to our veterans and our civil servants such as police officers, firefighters, nurses, and all those.”
For more information visit ‘The Jerk Spot’ on Facebook.
