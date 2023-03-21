The Missouri Department of Transportation has released information regarding a lane closure on the Long Creek Bridge near Ridgedale.
Contractor crews will be pouring concrete off the bridge deck as part of the Long Creek Bridge Replacement Project. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 24.
Route 86 may have short-term, temporary closures as crews move equipment into the work zone and drivers may encounter flaggers directing traffic. Weather or construction delays could alter the work schedule.
Information can be found on MoDOT’s traveler information map at www.modot.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.