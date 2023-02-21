The Calico Cutups Quilt Guild of Taney County recently delivered handmade quilts to children at Kissee Mills Head Start.
Dawana Cemer, a member of the guild, reached out to Kissee Mills Head Start Family Advocate Carla Combs around Christmas, about making quilts for the children at the center. Combs and the Head Start were happy to see the children receive them.
“This amazing non-profit organization made each of our children beautiful handmade quilts,” Combs said. “They presented them on Monday, February 13 and allowed the children to pick their own quilt. They ranged from dinosaurs, Cars, Mario Brothers, elephants, kittens, unicorn and rainbows, farm animals, sea animals, Dr. Seuss, and other beautiful quilts. We have 15 children and each of them was given a quilt to use for their naptime in the center.”
In a post in the guild’s social media group, Cemer said the kids were so happy to get their very own quilts.
“They will keep them at the school until the school year ends, then they will take them home,” Cemer said. “We promised to bring them new quilts in September when school starts back.”
The Calico Cutups Quilt Guild of Taney County meets monthly on the second Wednesday of each month at 9 a.m. at the Forsyth Community Presbyterian Church, 271 Main Street, in Forsyth.
