The Blue Eye community will soon have an opportunity to vote for candidates for the Blue Eye School Board.
Each of the candidates recently answered questions provided by the Branson Tri-Lakes News. There are three spots open on the board; all of which are three year terms. Those pursuing a position on the school board are Ryan Butler, Tyler Miller, James Bommarito, Michael McCullough, Greg Standlee and Jesse Parton. Of the candidates, Ryan Butler is the only incumbent. As of the time of publication, Branson Tri-Lakes News had not heard back from Standlee.
Background
Ryan Butler: I’m a long-time resident of the Blue Eye community. I attended kindergarten through 12th grade at Blue Eye School and graduated in 1999. My grandparents, parents, and two siblings all attended Blue Eye School as well. I’ve been married to my wife Mindy for 20 years and we have one son (Luke) who attends the Blue Eye Middle School. I’m a manager in the engineering department at the local electric cooperative and enjoy helping people and interacting with our community. My wife and I spend our free time following our son around and supporting him as he participates in many extracurricular activities.
Tyler Miller: Generations of my family are deeply rooted in Blue Eye, and I’ve lived here my whole life. I attended Blue Eye Schools K-12 and graduated in 2009. During my time at Blue Eye, I was active in school events and sports, such as baseball and basketball. After high school, I attended College of the Ozarks where I graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 2013. In March of 2014, I began working at College of the Ozarks as an electrician and remained in that position until September of 2021 when I began my current position as Supervisor of Maintenance for the college’s construction department. I married my wife, Katie, in 2014 and we have 3 kids: Ian (7), Landen (3) and Kinlee (10 months).
James Bommarito: I was raised in Blue Eye and attended Blue Eye School from Kindergarten through graduation. I am also a Missouri State University Alumni. I have worked in the field of IT and IT Management for over 15 years. I have held various positions throughout the community including President of the Blue Eye Lions Club as well as coaching and managing a youth bowling league. I have been married for 22 years to my high school sweetheart and we have one son who attends Blue Eye.
Michael McCullough: I am a lifetime native of the Blue Eye School area. I grew up on a dairy farm near Lampe, MO. When others moved from the area I stayed right here at home except for a few years away for College. I work several jobs doing sometimes what others don’t want to do. I make most of my money in real estate and jobs related
to real estate. I work for a local Real Estate Broker.
Jesse Parton: I was born and raised in Blue Eye, Missouri. I attended Blue Eye School from the beginning and my family is heavy here, so my roots go back a while. My three girls are now in Blue Eye School as well. My wife and I coach our youngest in Basketball and Softball, as well as help with different activities. I have been around construction and dirt work since I could walk, and continue to do some of this work in my own local lawn care business.
Why are you running for Blue Eye School Board??
Ryan Butler: I’m running for re-election because I really enjoy serving our community and helping others. I believe that every child deserves a worthy education that will help them be successful in the future. As a member of the Board of Education, it’s been a very rewarding experience working with District staff to continually improve the learning environment in which our students and teachers function. As a graduate of Blue Eye School, I credit the School District for the education, experience, and values that were presented to me during my time there as a student. As a board member, I feel this is my way of giving back to the District and our community.
Tyler Miller: I am not running for school board with an agenda to “fix” anything, but rather to focus on serving students, teachers, administrators, and our community. I think our teachers, administrators and coaches all do a wonderful job of educating and mentoring the students, and my number one priority will be supporting them by ensuring they have the necessary resources to continue to best serve the students in their prospective roles.
James Bommarito: I love to serve the community and have always had a deep connection to the school that helped me become who I am today. My experiences at Blue Eye school remain to this day among some of the most influential of my life because of the caring and dedication of the teachers and staff. I see this as an opportunity to not only give back to the school and community, but to help ensure that the next generation receives the positive school experience that will help them grow into outstanding members of our local community.
Michael McCullough: I started School at Blue Eye. Twenty five years later my boy started at Blue Eye. His first day of class was in the very same classroom that I started in. I think we need to spend more money on classrooms. I live in a rural area on the west end of the district. Most of the current board members are in Blue Eye. I think we need someone from the rural area.
Jesse Parton: I don’t have any specific agenda. I am a small-town guy, who just wants what is best for our local school and community. Making sure every child has a fair shot at what they love and keeping them safe is a priority for me.
What do you believe are the most pressing issues in the Blue Eye School District?
Ryan Butler: Our community has been blessed with some of the best educators and administrators the Midwest has to offer. While there will always be some issues to resolve, the Blue Eye School District is fortunate enough to be in a position where pressing issues are few and far between. Employee turnover in the District is minimal, the District is financially responsible, and the facilities on campus ensure a conducive learning environment. Staying up to date with evolving technology, creating new opportunities for students, and equipping staff with the resources they need to deliver the best education possible are just some of the areas of focus.
Tyler Miller: “I feel these questions go hand-in-hand.” (See previous question.)
James Bommarito: Rural schools like Blue Eye face a myriad of challenges everyday. Issues such as funding and budget, COVID, attracting and retaining quality teachers and staff, and school Safety. Where Blue Eye is unique is how successfully these challenges have been met, allowing teachers and administration to focus on what is ultimately the top issue for any school, providing a balanced education.
Michael McCullough: I think one pressing issue is the idea of a four day school week. Most of the kids at Blue Eye are from poor families. A four day school week will be just another hungry day at home. The majority of the students are from working families.
There are few options for child care. I am not in favor of four day school days. We learned from COVID that kids at home is a complete failure.
Jesse Parton: From what I have witnessed, everyone has similar ideas on school issues and budgets. I haven’t noticed anything specific that is pressing. Everyone currently in a seat is doing a fantastic job and I just hope to continue this.
Is there anything else you’d like the public to know?
Ryan Butler: As a community, we should be very proud of our current students and faculty, as well as our alumni, for the accomplishments they’ve made and continue to make. I’ve been fortunate enough to represent Blue Eye School as a member of the board of education for 9 years and have interacted with many school districts across the state during my tenure. Blue Eye School continues to be recognized by our peers as one of the top overall districts in the state. This is a direct reflection of our students, administration, staff, and the support our community continues to give to the District.
Tyler Miller: My wife is in her 9th year of teaching, so I have seen first hand how hard teachers work for their students. I think it’s true what they say: “those who feel appreciated will always do more than expected.” When teachers feel they have the support of the school board and administration, they will take a little extra pride in their job. And in doing so, they earn the respect and trust of their students and their parents. This trust and appreciation trickles into the community, creating a positive school culture for all. I think one of the most important things a school board can do to serve their students is to first support their teachers. Blue Eye is not a school with high turnover; teachers who come to Blue Eye end up staying because the past and current school board members have always taken care of their teachers.
James Bommarito: I am honored to be considered for this position and proud to have support from people in the community who think I would make a good addition to the Blue Eye School Board.
Michael McCullough: I am first on the ballot. I waited in the night at the school to sign up for the election to give voters a choice. Every vote will be important with the big list of candidates on the ballot. In my opinion all the candidates on the ballot would make a good choice. It’s up to the voters to pick our new leaders.
Jesse Parton: I am not a political person, so I don’t plan to turn the school political. I am a father and a husband, and just want to see the school and community I grew up in stay safe while our children get a good education and equal opportunity.
