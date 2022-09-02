It’s almost Autumn and everyone knows that means beautiful foliage, Halloween decorations, hay mazes and more moments to capture on film with cell phones and cameras.
The Branson Tri-Lakes News is hosting a Fall Photo Contest for the area youth. The paper is inviting children ages 10 through 18 to submit their best fall and autumn themed photos for publication, a chance to be featured and to win a prize package.
The submissions will be put into two categories: Photographers ages 10-13 and Photographers ages 14-18.
Official Rules:
1. The photographer must submit a photo taken by themselves and must enter in the correct age category.
2. Photographers must be a resident of Stone or Taney County.
3. Each photo submission must be submitted via email in JPEG form between Sept. 1 and Oct. 15 to the following email contest@bransontrilakesnews.com.
4. The following information must be included with photo submission: Name, age, town, and parent or guardian’s contact information.
5. Photographers may submit as many photos as they would like but they will only be eligible to win one prize.
A panel of judges from Stone and Taney County will choose the Top three in each age category. Photos will be judged on the following criteria: Incorporation of theme, composition of image, creativity and overall look.
Winners will be announced in the Oct. 22 edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News in a special section. All submissions will be featured in the special section, with winning photos and photographers prominently featured.
For more information contact AJ Fahr at aj@bransontrilakesnews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.