Summit Natural Gas will be raising rates for Taney and Stone County customers.
A press release from the Missouri Public Service Commission stated the prices for Summit customers will increase on July 1, 2022.
According to the release, residential customers in Taney and Stone counties pay approximately 92 cents per hundred cubic feet of natural gas. The rate will increase to 99 cents under the new filing.
The changes are attributed to “estimated changes in the wholesale price of natural gas.”
Concerned citizens can contact the Missouri Public Service Commission at 573-751-9300.
