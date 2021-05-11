A new business in the Branson area has created opportunities for residents to become adventurers on a quest.
Cryptic Quests was started by people who love spending time outdoors with family and friends. Played through a mobile phone, their quests take players on an outdoor journey, within a designated region , to solve clues and riddles to reach a final destination.
Similar to geocaching, the quests use geo-location technology to unlock the next clue for the player, progressing them through the game, according to a press release from Cryptic Quests.
According to the release, Cryptic Quests is the brainchild of co-owners Jason and Susan Collmorgen, of Forsyth and Carl Collmorgen, of Texarkana, Arkansas.
“We partnered with my brother on this, and he had a particular idea on doing something fun and I am a web developer by trade,” said Jason. “I sort of took his initial idea and turned it into what we developed now.”
Cryptic Quests can be found online and utilizes mobile phone and GPS technology to guide players through the adventure.
“It’s a little bit geocaching, escape room, and Goonies all rolled into one,” said Jason in the release. “Each game is played at the player’s own pace. You can play alone or with a friend. It makes a fun activity for families too, because it gets everybody outdoors, teaches the kids to work together as a team, and just gets the whole family to use their critical thinking skills. You have to really use your brain and pay attention to the details in the clues in order to reach the next destination and unlock the next clue.”
According to Susan, Cryptic Quests currently has three adventures in Branson and several in Texarkana, but has plans for more in southwest Missouri to encourage family fun.
“We just wanted to bring a lot of fun, especially after the last year and how you know how things have been and this is a great way for people to get outside, have a lot of fun,” said Jason. “It’s just something that we enjoy, helping people have fun.
“If you sign up and register, then as you play the game you unlock clues, and it takes you to a different location within the quest area. You are scanning for the clues and it’s a lot of fun as you are searching to find them. It just unlocks clues in sequence that takes you through an adventure. It’s like a good combination of those fun things all together.”
Cryptic Quest officially launched in Texarkana in March, and is now expanding to Missouri, according to Jason.
“We actually officially launched where my brother lives, and we had the intentions of bringing it here. (We) hope to expand to a lot of other surrounding areas as well. We will be creating and doing more within the southwest Missouri area,” said Jason. “In the Branson area, we (currently) have three adventure quests set up.”
Based on the response from people who have played, the company plans to expand nationwide.
“We have plans to expand based on the great response from people in Texarkana. They have been having so much fun. As an example, we have one that is in a park down there, so when people are out in the park and are having a good time, this gives them an extra element of something else that they can do especially with their children,” said Jason.
“Players just need a mobile phone with an active cellular connection and GPS location enabled to play Cryptic Quests games,” said Susan.
Cost is something that the Collmorgens kept in mind when developing the game, according to Jason.
“Each quest currently costs just $7 and usually takes 45 minutes to an hour to complete. We wanted to give people something fun to do with their families that didn’t cost a lot, but gave them lots of fun and an adventure,” said Jason.
According to Susan, the game allows for people to social distance while still enjoying a game.
“That is one nice thing about this is you can be outside, and you don’t have to worry about some of the things you have to worry about with COVID-19 and all that,” said Susan. “You don’t have to worry about wearing your mask if you are outside and far enough away from others. It is a safe, yet fun, thing to do with your family.”
According to the release, Cryptic Quests will by utilizing the platform to hold a special charity fundraiser in Taney County called the Quest of Hope. Eligible registered players will be able to compete for a $500 cash prize, and the first clue for the quest will unlock on Saturday, May 22.
Players must be registered online before they can participate. The proceeds will go directly to the charity, Hope of a Nation.
Jason and Susan started Hope of a Nation, the nonprofit Christian ministry in 2019, to help make a difference in the lives of people in need in the third-world nation of Mozambique in Africa, according to the release.
“Our team educates communities on disease prevention and provides basic medical care and evaluation to those without access,” said Susan in the release. “We assist orphans by helping to meet their basic needs and ensure they can attend school. We also provide ministry and mentorship to children, help young adults attend higher education institutions, and provide resources to aid churches in their own discipleship and outreach.
“This gives players a chance to win money, while helping a worthy cause,”
For more information on Hope of a Nation visit www.hopeofanation.org.
For more information on Cryptic Quests or to register to play visit crypticquests.com.
